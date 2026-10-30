Source: Wikimedia Commons

A 58-year-old male in Clarington was injured during a violent carjacking involving “five to six masked males” brandishing handguns who allegedly stole the man’s 2026 Nissan Rogue, phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, the incident happened in broad daylight on Thursday at approximately 3 pm in the area of Clarington Concession Road 4 and Elliott Road in Clarington, Ontario.

“The victim had been driving in the area when an older model black Dodge SUV pulled in front of his vehicle, forcing him to stop. Five to six masked male suspects exited the SUV and approached the victim’s vehicle,” the police statement reads. “One suspect reached through the victim’s open window, unlocked the door, and forcibly removed him from the vehicle.”