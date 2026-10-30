Canada’s first national security strategy in more than 20 years lays out five broad policy areas, but leaves major questions unanswered about the threats facing the country and the powers Ottawa intends to expand.

The framework prioritizes economic security, foreign policy, defence, public safety and intelligence, yet it offers few operational details and does not identify specific adversaries.

Put simply, the government’s plan is to ‘come up with a plan’ — someday. Keep reading.

Conservatives are questioning Prime Minister Mark Carney’s relationship with Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg after the company secured a $2.3-billion military contract. Goldberg was not listed on Carney’s public ethics screen, prompting questions from Conservative MP Jamil Jivani about whether the prime minister’s personal connections are receiving adequate scrutiny. Keep reading.

Liberal and Bloc MPs blocked a Conservative effort to have the House Heritage Committee study crimes targeting religious institutions, including church burnings and synagogue attacks.

Liberal chair Lisa Hepfner ruled Andrew Lawton’s motion outside the committee’s scope, and MPs also moved to prevent a separate motion recognizing religion’s role in Canadian history and identity from reaching the House. Keep reading.

Canada’s firearms rights advocates warn that gun owners could be forced to surrender newly prohibited firearms without compensation as Ottawa winds down its buyback program.

Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights president Rod Giltaca accused the government of abandoning its compensation promises, despite extending the amnesty until 90 days after the Supreme Court rules on the case. Keep reading.

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