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Juno News

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Trudy Paul's avatar
Trudy Paul
4h

I think that it is time for Mr. carny to start looking after Canadians. Make our life affordable. Food costs and fuel cost need to come down so ordinary people can afford to eat and heat their homes, and keep their vehicles running. Affordable was one of his key words but it has not yet been put into practice.

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Harold B.'s avatar
Harold B.
4h

Don't worry about that just think about how good Brookfield and your shares have done since communist Carney has been in charge . $200 billion since the beginning of last year . Not bad but he is running out of assets he can sell off and we are running out of money . Life is good .

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