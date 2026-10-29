Bloodvein River First Nation Chief Lisa Young says Manitoba cabinet minister Ian Bushie raised up to $250,000 in economic development funding while the province was pressing her community to move a checkpoint off a public highway.
Young told the Winnipeg Free Press that Bushie discussed the money during a private conversation in September. She said the minister also told her First Nations would receive a letter directing it to relocate the checkpoint on Rice River Road.
“I really felt like I was being pushed into a corner. I also felt that I was being bribed,” Young said. She also recalled Bushie telling her that he was not bribing her.
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