Source: Unsplash (Rock Staar)

Bloodvein River First Nation Chief Lisa Young says Manitoba cabinet minister Ian Bushie raised up to $250,000 in economic development funding while the province was pressing her community to move a checkpoint off a public highway.

Young told the Winnipeg Free Press that Bushie discussed the money during a private conversation in September. She said the minister also told her First Nations would receive a letter directing it to relocate the checkpoint on Rice River Road.

“I really felt like I was being pushed into a corner. I also felt that I was being bribed,” Young said. She also recalled Bushie telling her that he was not bribing her.