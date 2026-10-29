Source: X (Mark Carney)

Canada’s first national security strategy in more than 20 years promises plans across five policy areas while leaving unanswered questions about the threats Canadians face and the powers Ottawa intends to expand.

The Plan for a Stronger Canada, released Thursday, repeatedly states that the government “will produce a plan” covering economic security, foreign policy, defence, public safety, and intelligence.

The strategy establishes a broad set of priorities, but many of the operational details are missing.