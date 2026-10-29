Source: X (Gary Anandasangaree)

A leading Canadian firearms rights group is accusing the Liberal government of abandoning its compensation promises, warning that gun owners could be forced to surrender prohibited firearms without receiving a dime.

CCFR president Rod Giltaca criticized Ottawa’s buyback after Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree confirmed Tuesday it was nearing its end, despite the amnesty extension until 90 days after the Supreme Court ruling.

“If I had to guess, the government has no plans to extend the program nor to follow through with any other promises they had made over the past 6 years,” Giltaca told Juno News.

“I think they are absolutely content to end the program with a minuscule number of firearms received and claim a victory.”