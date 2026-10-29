Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney is being asked questions about his friendship with Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg after Telesat won a $2.3 billion military contract. Goldberg wasn’t on Carney’s public ethics screen.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani raised the issue with Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein at Wednesday’s ethics committee hearing, pointing to their shared clubs, the photographs, and the fact that Goldberg attended Carney’s swearing-in.

Jivani asked why Goldberg wasn’t named on Carney’s public conflict-of-interest screen.

“First of all, there’s no obligation under the Act to mention your friends or who they are,” Von Finckenstein said.

However, the Commissioner requires public officials, when asked, to identify any friends who may present a conflict of interest and to recuse themselves from any legally required decision that would benefit them.