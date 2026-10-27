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🟢 Is Ontario heading down a dark path?
Ontario may be heading down a dark path, having just re-elected Toronto mayor Olivia Chow and introduced a province-wide digital ID.
5 hrs ago
25
7
3
Half of Canadians say new food warning labels changed shopping habits
A new poll reveals what Canadians think about food warning labels, access to life-saving treatments, and the healthcare system.
6 hrs ago
•
Alexa Posa
1
BREAKING: Olivia Chow defeats Brad Bradford to win second term
Olivia Chow has won re-election and will stay on as Mayor of Toronto.
14 hrs ago
•
Alex Dhaliwal
19
32
4
Can U.S. authorities access your data without a Canadian judge?
As Bill C-22 advances through the Senate, Ottawa's undisclosed data-sharing talks with Washington raise privacy and sovereignty concerns.
18 hrs ago
•
Alex Dhaliwal
3
4
UK’s new law will see people jailed for being “anti-social”
The UK has introduced new “Respect Orders”, under which those guilty of the crime of distressing others could be put under curfew, banned from public…
18 hrs ago
•
Dylan Gibbons
4
14
1
Ontario unveils provincial Digital ID
The Ontario government under Premier Doug Ford has just unveiled an “optional” digital ID.
20 hrs ago
•
Dylan Gibbons
88
76
10
Alberta: Smith reaffirms ideological school flag ban
Premier Smith says classrooms should remain politically neutral under new rules requiring Canadian and Alberta flags while restricting ideological…
20 hrs ago
•
Alex Dhaliwal
11
3
1
BC Conservatives: Tax cuts, DRIPA repeal, pipeline expansion, and more
Premier Lorne Doerkson inherits a $13.8-billion deficit as the Conservatives pledge tax cuts, pipeline expansion and the repeal of DRIPA.
23 hrs ago
•
Alex Dhaliwal
11
13
1
U.S. singles out Liberal MPs in election meddling claims
The U.S. Embassy flagged tariffs targeting Republican states and a Liberal MP campaigning for a Democrat ahead of the midterms.
24 hrs ago
•
Alex Dhaliwal
15
18
2
BC Conservative President says party will make sure Doerkson is Premier
BC Conservative President Mauro Francis assured British Columbians that the party will face no resistance in amending the constitution to keep…
24 hrs ago
•
Clayton DeMaine
2
1
🟢 B.C. enters a new chapter in its history
Following the results of Saturday’s election, and after nearly 100 years of NDP and Liberal rule, the people of British Columbia once again have a…
Oct 26
85
12
6
Op-Ed: The West Is Making a Dangerous Mistake About Israel's Election
As Israelis prepare to vote on October 27, much of the international attention is focused on one man: Benjamin Netanyahu.
Oct 25
7
3
© 2026 Candice Malcolm
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