About Juno News

Launched in February 2025 by former Toronto Sun journalist Candice Malcolm and Calgary-based former Rebel journalist Keean Bexte, Juno News has grown to become the #1 independent media outlet in Canada.

Our work reaches over ten million Canadians per month, is read by Premiers and Cabinet Ministers, political staffers and lobbyists, as well as farmers, small business owners, students, union members, retirees, stay-at-home mums and everyone in between.

We are entirely 100% funded by our audience and our ad reads, and do not take any grants or bailout money from the government.

If you are reading this, please sign up for our FREE daily newsletter called the Juno Jump Start. You will get all the top headlines of the day, completely free, and start your day informed on what is happening across Canada. You will also get FREE access to our daily news podcasts, Straight Up hosted by Marc Patrone (radio host with Sauga 960) and The Candice Malcolm Show.

Our Premium Subscribers are the unsung heroes of independent journalism. By joining this esteemed club — for just $10/month or $100/year — you help fund the work that shifts the national dialogue, exposes the incredible fraud, corruption and woke ideological take-over of our institutions, and help change the country for the better.

Our Premium Subscribers get exclusive access to all of our journalism: including investigative reports, breaking news stories and exclusive scoops and interviews. They also get exclusive access to our comment section — where you can connect with like-minded Canadians and share your thoughts directly with our journalists.

In additional to all of our written reports — paywall free — you also get earlier access to our biggest political interviews and professionally-produced documentaries. Premium Subscribers get early access to our political shows, including Ratio’d with Harrison Faulkner and Woke Watch Canada with Melanie Bennet and Candice Malcolm.

Finally, Premium Subscribers and Founding Members get access to our Monthly Founders Chat, where Keean Bexte and Candice Malcolm give exclusive updates about our business, our journalism and behind-the-scene stories of life in independent media.

Frequently Asked Questions

Juno News is built upon the core Canadian principle of free speech and press freedom. These values were once the foundation of newsrooms across Canada, that is, until Justin Trudeau bribed every member of the legacy media with bailout money to help secure his reign as Prime Minister.

Did you know that 95% of newsrooms in Canada are funded by taxpayers? How can journalists hold powerful politicians accountable, when their business model relies on handouts from those powerful politicians? It’s a contradiction, plain and simple, and part of the reason Canada has fallen so far, so fast.

Here at Juno, there is no agenda aside from pursuing the Truth. We believe that in order to be truly independent, journalists should never take bailout money or corporate welfare from the government. Instead, we believe that free market principles should be the judge of who fails and who succeeds.

Juno News publishes original news stories, investigative journalism, in-depth series and news scoops. All of these stories are found in our daily morning email — the Juno Jump Start.

In addition to publishing trusted reporting, Juno also produces daily news podcasts, live broadcasts on breaking news, investigative documentaries and provocative commentary to break through the state-funded groupthink and woke leftist narratives that dominate the legacy media.

We focus on telling unique Canadian stories and setting the record straight on issues that have been ignored, misconstrued or straight up lied about in the corporate and state-owned press.

Our Values

At Juno News, our values are what set us apart from other news organizations. We believe in the principles and ideals that Canada was built upon – honesty, integrity, hard work, independence, industriousness, tradition, transparency and accountability.

Honesty

You need to know the facts in order to get to the truth. Juno puts the truth at the center of what we do.

Integrity

In addition to being honest, we take seriously our role in showing good faith and maintaining strong moral principles. This includes being polite and respectful, when appropriate, but also being tough and aggressive when needed.

Hard Work

We don’t shy away from rolling up our sleeves and getting the job done. We do our homework, and come with receipts.

Independence

We are not aligned with any political party or movement. We believe in open discourse and a free exchange of ideas, so we often invite people on whom we disagree, and we often don’t agree with each other. We have a point of view — yes, undoubtably we love our country and its conservative founding principles — and we don’t try to hide that. But we don’t pull punches and will criticize anyone and everyone because we are beholden to nobody.

Industriousness

We run our business like a start-up and believe in being fiscally conservative and good shepherds of our limited resources.

Tradition

We may be disruptors in the media landscape, but our worldview is deeply rooted in respect and reverence for tradition.

Transparency

We will host monthly fireside chats with our subscribers and plainly explain why we are doing what we are doing. We’re always happy to answer questions from the audience.

Accountability

We believe that politicians must be accountable to citizens, and likewise, businesses must be accountable to customers. Paying customers of Juno News get access to monthly fireside chats where they can ask us any questions and we will do our best to answer.

Common Sense

We’d like to make common sense common again!

Love for Canada and its potential

At times, it may seem like we are too harsh in our criticism of our country and especially of its Laurentian ruling class. But make no mistake, we love Canada and are committed to the core principles that build our incredible country. We believe in the potential of our country and believe our country’s best days are ahead.

We want to hear from you!

Email us tips for news stories here: tips@junonews.com

Email us letters for publication here: info@junonews.com

Why subscribe?

Help us build a future where Canadians can get fact-based news and learn the truth, not through the filter of government-funded journalism but from trusted voices obsessed with facts and the truth. Support independent journalism.