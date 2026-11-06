Source: Wikimedia Commons

A senior Iranian MP is claiming that the Islamic Republic of Iran will fire missiles at European countries hosting U.S. military bases if any of the bases are used in further American attacks in Iran.

In an interview with Euronews, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, an Iranian MP who sits on the regime’s security committee, said Iran will fire missiles towards Europe if European nations help the U.S. in any future military action.

“If America uses its bases in Europe, including in Italy and Germany, Iran’s missiles will be fired towards Europe,” Ardestani said in the interview. “In the two previous wars, we did not do this, but this time, we will not let Europe’s assistance to America for an attack on Iran go without consequence.”

This comes after European nations and the European Union have warned their citizens to prepare for a prolonged crisis. Banks, grocery stores and blood banks have all been targeted by hackers, and airlines across Europe have received multiple days of bomb threats.