Juno News

Juno News

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Fred W.'s avatar
Fred W.
37m

Carney considers Canadians that know too much about what he's doing to be a bigger threat than foreign influences. Foreign influences are his allies in achieving his goal of globalization whereas Canadians are just livestock he has to keep dumbed down and calm. What better way to control the masses than by controlling the media like any totalitarian knows. Carney considers Canadians to be the enemy. He hates us.

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Seldom wrong's avatar
Seldom wrong
24m

The CBC seems to have less than a 5% share of those who view Mainstream Media and non mainstream media broadcasts. Sadly "Moose on the Loose" has better researched and more credible commentary than the CBC and likely has more folks following and viewing

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