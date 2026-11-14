CBC gets $370M more than CSIS amid foreign interference threats
The federal government’s 2026-27 Main Estimates allocate $1.38 billion to CBC/Radio-Canada, approximately $370 million more than the $1.01 billion budgeted for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).
The funding difference comes as Ottawa continues to address concerns about foreign interference, espionage and terrorism. Keep reading.
All flights in U.S. grounded over communications outage
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon following a telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centres across the country, marking the second time such an order was issued since 9/11.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that technicians were investigating the issue. At the same time, the FAA said all aircraft had been accounted for, and international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis. Keep reading.
Federal DEI spending tops $173M, dozens of agencies withhold figures
Federal organizations reported spending more than $173 million on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives during the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to a response to an Order Paper question submitted by Conservative MP Andrew Lawton.
However, 27 government organizations did not provide spending totals, with many citing difficulties in compiling the information on short notice or in separating DEI expenses from other operations, leaving the overall cost unknown. Keep reading.
Ford left holding the bag on 3,000% OSAP grift
An Ontario private career college saw OSAP-funded enrolment explode from 562 students to more than 17,000 in three years, receiving $151 million in provincial grants in 2024–25.
Despite more than 97 per cent of students studying online, the college escaped the Ford government’s spring crackdown on six other institutions. Keep reading.
Carney considers Canadians that know too much about what he's doing to be a bigger threat than foreign influences. Foreign influences are his allies in achieving his goal of globalization whereas Canadians are just livestock he has to keep dumbed down and calm. What better way to control the masses than by controlling the media like any totalitarian knows. Carney considers Canadians to be the enemy. He hates us.
The CBC seems to have less than a 5% share of those who view Mainstream Media and non mainstream media broadcasts. Sadly "Moose on the Loose" has better researched and more credible commentary than the CBC and likely has more folks following and viewing