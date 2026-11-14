The federal government’s 2026-27 Main Estimates allocate $1.38 billion to CBC/Radio-Canada, approximately $370 million more than the $1.01 billion budgeted for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

The funding difference comes as Ottawa continues to address concerns about foreign interference, espionage and terrorism. Keep reading.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon following a telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centres across the country, marking the second time such an order was issued since 9/11.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that technicians were investigating the issue. At the same time, the FAA said all aircraft had been accounted for, and international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis. Keep reading.

Federal organizations reported spending more than $173 million on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives during the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to a response to an Order Paper question submitted by Conservative MP Andrew Lawton.

However, 27 government organizations did not provide spending totals, with many citing difficulties in compiling the information on short notice or in separating DEI expenses from other operations, leaving the overall cost unknown. Keep reading.

An Ontario private career college saw OSAP-funded enrolment explode from 562 students to more than 17,000 in three years, receiving $151 million in provincial grants in 2024–25.

Despite more than 97 per cent of students studying online, the college escaped the Ford government’s spring crackdown on six other institutions. Keep reading.

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