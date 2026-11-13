BC schools will be required to commence each day with the singing of “O Canada” as part of a little-known Conservative election pledge.

At the bottom of page 43, the BC Conservative platform pledges to expand national anthem requirements as Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson prepares to take office in November.

“We will bring back the singing of O Canada at the beginning of the school day and proudly fly our Canadian and B.C. flags at every school,” the platform states.

Political columnist Rob Shaw pointed to the promise in a Northern Beat opinion piece Tuesday, calling it one of the easiest election pledges the new government could implement.

And with Doerkson set to take office November 20, daily “O Canada” singing could become one of the incoming Conservative government’s first education policy changes.