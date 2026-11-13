Source: X (Angelo Isidorou)

British Columbia’s leftist media have gone on the attack, dredging up years-old controversies to attack BC Conservative Leader and Premier-elect Lorne Doerkson.

Following the sweeping and historic BC Conservative victory in the province’s latest election, Doerkson appointed several individuals to key positions, including Angelo Isidorou, the former executive director and campaign manager for the BC Conservatives, as his principal secretary.

Doerkson also announced the appointments of Allie Blades, the former chief of staff for interim leader Trevor Halford, as the new deputy chief of staff; Shane Mills, a former staffer to BC Liberal Premier Christy Clark, as the executive director of communications for the Premier’s Office; and veteran political strategist Dimitri Pantazopoulos.

While several notable conservatives connected to the party celebrated Isidorou’s appointment specifically, saying he was the most qualified man for the job, the left-wing Daily Hive ran a hit piece, reviving old photos of Isidorou from when he was just 20 years old.