Source: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an immediate ground stop to all flights in the U.S. on Friday due to safety concerns and “extraordinary circumstances.”

The announcement came at around 3:54 pm EST on Friday.

This is the second nationwide grounding for safety reasons since 9/11.

FAA technicians are currently investigating the issue. Still, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the ground stop to a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers” in a post on X.