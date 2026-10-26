The B.C. Conservatives defeated David Eby’s NDP in a stunning election victory on Saturday, with the party projected to form a supermajority government under leader Lorne Doerkson.

The result marks a dramatic turnaround for the Conservatives, who rallied behind interim leadership after a turbulent period of internal divisions and a snap election call. Keep reading.

B.C. NDP leader David Eby has announced he will step down after his party’s decisive defeat in the provincial election.

Eby said it was time for new leadership, having called the opportunistic snap election himself just days after the Conservatives were thrown into turmoil by a leadership change. Keep reading.

Liberal MPs have blocked a motion to recover $34 million in taxpayer funding awarded to ineligible green technology projects, despite an earlier unanimous committee recommendation to reclaim the money.

The public accounts committee rejected the motion 5–4 without debate, with Industry Minister Mélanie Joly saying recovering the funds would be unlikely and would be a waste of more. Keep reading.

John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, argues that Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner should recuse himself from Ottawa’s appeal over the use of the Emergencies Act against the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

Carpay points to Wagner’s past public criticism of the protests and negative characterization of those peacefully protesting, arguing that Wagner’s participation could undermine public confidence in the court’s impartiality. Keep reading.

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