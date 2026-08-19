U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is offering insight into the emerging U.S.-Canada trade agreement after President Donald Trump delayed his planned 50% tariffs on Canadian goods.

Hoekstra told Juno News that negotiators on both sides are working to put the agreement into writing, with a few remaining details to be finalized before the deal is formally announced.

Help us cover the stories the taxpayer-funded legacy media doesn’t want to touch. Support strong, fearless, independent media. Become a premium Juno News subscriber today and get 20% off!

Get 20% off for 1 year

He discusses what the agreement could mean for Canadian and American farmers, the auto sector, steel and aluminum, dairy and broader tariff arrangements between the two countries.

Hoekstra also addresses the possibility of reviving the Keystone XL pipeline, saying increased access to Canadian oil could play an important role in strengthening North American energy security.

He discusses growing U.S. concerns over Chinese electric vehicles entering Canada and the potential security implications for the North American auto industry.

Hoekstra also makes the case for a stronger economic and military partnership between Canada and the United States, including closer cooperation on China, NORAD and Arctic security.

Watch the latest episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone

Thank you to Byrna for sponsoring today’s episode: https://www.junomarketplace.com/byrna

Share