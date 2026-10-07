Wednesday, October 7, 2026

The FBI and RCMP say James Cody Bryant allegedly provided tactical support and advice to Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Strang, including helping him access the vehicle used to reach the school.

Authorities say the two developed an online relationship on Omegle, where they bonded over trans issues and the shooter’s “general suffering”. However, the relationship quickly descended into talks of violence and notoriety, with Bryant encouraging and allegedly helping arrange a livestream of the attack. Keep reading.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has officially proclaimed October Canadian Islamic History Month.

Farkas encouraged Calgarians to learn about Muslim experiences and highlighted Islamic calligraphy as this year’s theme. According to the 2021 census, Muslims make up about 7% of Calgary’s population. Keep reading.

Toronto-based VPN company Psiphon says it is preparing to leave Canada if the Liberal government’s Bill C-22 passes in its current form, arguing the legislation could compromise the privacy protections underpinning its anti-censorship technology, especially since their code is open source and viewable by anyone.

Psiphon joins Signal, Proton VPN, NordVPN, Windscribe and others in raising concerns about the bill’s lawful-access and data-retention provisions. Keep reading.

Quebec’s Coalition Avenir Québec has been completely wiped out of the National Assembly, winning 0 seats just four years after capturing a 90-seat majority. The CAQ’s vote share plunged from nearly 41 per cent in 2022 to roughly 13.4 per cent, amid criticism over issues including SAAQclic, Northvolt, healthcare, housing and government spending. The defeat also saw Premier Christine Fréchette lose her own riding as the Parti Québécois returned to power with a minority government. Keep reading.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is criticizing B.C. NDP Leader David Eby’s proposed income tax increase on higher earners, warning it will make the province less attractive to doctors, entrepreneurs and other professionals.

The plan would raise provincial rates on all incomes above $190,405, despite being called a millionaire’s tax, and has been critiqued as specifically “targeting doctors” — the very doctors Eby says he wants to attract to B.C. Keep reading.

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