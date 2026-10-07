Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs E's avatar
Mrs E
Oct 7

So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture