Juno News

Juno News

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
Oct 6

Hallelujah and Amen! Chalk another one up for our poor, misunderstood Trans community.

This sorry, deranged, microscopic segment of our society continues, with the aid and acceptance of our government, to flourish and consume 1,000 times the oxygen it deserves.

It's surprising (not very) to note that the other 27 members of the LGBQT+++2X17andMAP group have not yet lobbied to have the "T" removed from their victim list.

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Thorne Sutherland's avatar
Thorne Sutherland
Oct 6

So it wasn’t AI after all, but indoctrination and grooming by an online predator. Too bad the Liberals Online Harms Act will have zero effect on catching people like this, because evil always finds a way.

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