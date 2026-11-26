Source: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this year, I visited Washington, D.C., and sat down with Rep. Jim Jordan.

In our conversation, Jordan spoke out against Mark Carney’s Bill C-22.

Bill C-22 is part of a broader surveillance state agenda that Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who once described himself on a podcast as a “globalist and elitist,” is trying to implement.

As previously reported by Juno News, Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, could force phone and internet providers, along with major tech companies, to build technical capabilities for government access to private data.

The legislation also raises major concerns about encryption, with Meta, Signal and Canadian VPN companies warning that its requirements could compromise their services and potentially force them out of Canada.

Arguably even more concerning is the fact that the bill was rushed through the House of Commons with debate cut short, showcasing what I perceive as Carney’s contempt for democracy.

The bill is now in Canada’s unelected Senate.

Mark Carney is creating a Surveillance State

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The Senate completed a clause-by-clause review of Bill C-22 Wednesday, and as noted by law professor Michael Geist, made limited changes to lawful access.

Bill C-22 not only sparked broad concern in Canada, but has also caught the attention of the United States.