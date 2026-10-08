Thursday, October 8, 2026

A Juno News investigation found that the co-founder of the company operating three Ontario Academy of Learning campuses under investigation also runs a student recruitment agency in Punjab, India, putting him on both sides of the international student pipeline.

Students from the colleges in question received more than $219 million in OSAP grants in 2024-25, while inspections have identified various irregularities at campuses linked to the company. Keep reading.

REPORT: Canadian colleges linked to Indian student recruitment pipeline Melanie Bennet · Oct 7 A businessman behind a Canadian college network facing failed inspections and student refund orders also runs a student recruitment company in India, placing him on both sides of an industry that promises students a better future abroad. Read full story

A U.S. Department of Justice affidavit reviewed by Juno News details months of online communications between Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Strang and alleged accomplice James Cody Bryant, who authorities say knew about the planned attack and provided financial support, encouragement and logistical advice.

The affidavit also reveals discussions about livestreaming the massacre and communications with Discord and Twitch surrounding the attack. Keep reading.

A Palestinian student association at Rick Hansen Secondary School in Mississauga promoted a “wear your keffiyeh to school day” for the third anniversary of October 7, prompting scrutiny over how schools are handling politically charged activities surrounding the conflict.

Juno News reports that the initiative is part of a broader history of controversy over Palestinian activism and disputed historical narratives in Ontario schools. Keep reading.

In an op-ed marking three years since October 7, Dotan Rousso reflects on his nephew Ofek, who was killed while trying to rescue a wounded officer at Kibbutz Be’eri, and argues that his story illustrates the importance of solidarity.

Rousso says Canada does not need uniformity, but needs a shared sense of belonging and an “us” that can endure political, ethnic, and ideological differences. Keep reading.

MORE NEWS AND OPINION YOU MAY LIKE

Share