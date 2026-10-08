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Juno News

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Brenda MacDougall's avatar
Brenda MacDougall
Oct 8

Send them all home

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Lawrence's avatar
Lawrence
Oct 8

More Carney WEF destruction of Canadian culture and economy.

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