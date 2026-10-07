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Juno News

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T Wong's avatar
T Wong
Oct 8

WHY are non-residents or temporary residents getting OSAP grants? That's utterly ridiculous!!

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Stank's avatar
Stank
Oct 8

If it’s a government run program you can bet there are no safeguards. East Indians have infiltrated every level of government and know the loopholes better than anyone. Their sheer numbers have overwhelmed any rational attempt to expect assimilation to traditional Canadian values. With control of ports of entry they decide what or who gets in or out. It’s not a surprise that this pipeline brought in students in name only without even attending classes or graduating. In Kitchener, Ontario a local community college faced the same accusations and the president “retired” rather than answering any questions about corruption. Typical government response,

Bury, burn, or hide the evidence all while denying it happened.

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