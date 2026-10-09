Ontario’s Ford government received warnings about possible student-aid misuse at private career colleges as early as 2023 but waved away concerns as hundreds of millions of dollars in OSAP grants were awarded to “students” who likely never stepped foot in a classroom and may not have even been in Canada.

The controversy has prompted a police referral and an audit, while more evidence of provincial and federal politicians supporting the Academy of Learning is being uncovered. Keep reading.

B.C. NDP candidate Kory Clark criticized his own party’s 2026 budget, saying the income tax increase would hurt ordinary residents who are already struggling with rent and everyday expenses.

The budget raised the province’s lowest income tax rate from 5.06 to 5.60 per cent while expanding a tax credit intended to offset costs for some lower-income taxpayers. Keep reading.

Canada’s foreign influence commissioner told MPs he did not know how many individuals or organizations should register under the new transparency regime, despite a federal estimate of roughly 2,422 potential registrants.

Only an incredibly small number of filings had been submitted by the deadline, and the commissioner’s office has not yet begun investigations or issued notices of violation. Keep reading.

B.C. Conservative politicians have joined federal Conservatives in calling for a public inquiry into the Tumbler Ridge school shooting following new U.S. charges against the alleged trans accomplice accused of providing encouragement, money, and tactical advice.

They say an independent inquiry should examine the shooter’s access to firearms, previous interactions with police and social services, and the response to the attack. Keep reading.

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