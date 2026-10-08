Juno News

Juno News

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Robinoxford
Oct 9

This kind of fraud and corruption is rampant in our Federal and Provincial governments because we no longer appear to hold people in any position of authority to a higher standard. Trudeau walked away from scandal after scandal with shameful voter support rewarding him over and over. Thank you Juno News for pulling no punches

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Don's avatar
Don
Oct 8

So, DOUG..when can we expect the scamming bastards to pay us back??..hello, Doug??..

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