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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 7

HEY...

It's what the NDP does.

There is not a single surprise except that so many fools appear to keep voting for the likes of the idiot Eby and the NDP in general and that has not only infected BC.

You have the opportunity BC to throw this piece of human garbage and his garbage party to the curb.

Anything will be an improvement.

And a question ....

What kind of complete idiot calls a snap election and then announces tax increases pretty much across the board in the name of "taxing the rich".

.... OH ...

Never mind .... Rhetorical Question

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Gareth Llewellyn's avatar
Gareth Llewellyn
Oct 6

The iron rule of politics: everything the Left touches turns to sh*t.

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