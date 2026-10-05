Juno News

Juno News

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Lori's avatar
Lori
Oct 5

God help us all!

How do people as ignorant of economics as Eby & the NDP come to positions of power?

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CLo's avatar
CLo
Oct 5

Sweet Jebus, i'm soooo glad i don't live there. Come on Alberta, vote for separation!!! Time to get off this tanking hunk of feces before the bright minds in Ottawa do this! [As if the prospect of looking like France with Islamists raping women and girls and keeping police out of entire sections of cities didn't give you reason.... Careful as Carney is looking to put us in the same boat...]

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