Source: Juno News

United Conservative Party members voted to end land acknowledgements across Alberta’s public sector, bar trans-identifying males from women’s bathrooms, add biological sex as a separate protected ground in Alberta’s Human Rights Act, and ban floor crossings at Saturday’s Annual General Meeting in Calgary.

The resolutions were among dozens debated at the Alberta UCP AGM, which was the largest provincial political convention in Canadian history, with 8,500 people registered.

The pro-Smith “unity” slate also swept the party board election, despite the premier taking a grilling from disgruntled separatist members.

And western Canadian premiers joined Smith to push for a unified western alliance.

UCP members pass a plethora of anti-woke policies

Party members passed several anti-woke policies on Saturday.

The biggest was a ban on land acknowledgements across the provincial government and publicly funded institutions.

As previously reported by Juno News, Resolution WG-2026-P-27 calls on the government to “discontinue the use of land acknowledgements by the Government of Alberta, and all publicly funded institutions, agencies, and entities.”

However, it is uncertain whether the Smith government will adopt the policy.

When asked about the policy by Juno News, Smith said she does not believe in banning people from doing land acknowledgements — citing free speech.

Policy resolutions are non-binding, meaning that there is no legal requirement for the government to implement them. Nevertheless, they still serve as an important tool to influence the party and government.

Policy resolution 2026-159, which sought to have “the province of Alberta use all possible legal options to block federal land claims,” also passed.