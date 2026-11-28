Source: Juno News

The United Conservative Party followed through with their promise and put whether to continue issuing Indigenous land acknowledgements to a vote. It passed in a landslide.

Speaking before the UCP AGM, one UCP member named Theresa said the following on the issue: “History deserves thoughtful examination, honest discussion and mutual respect, not empty rituals, virtue signalling or compelled statements.

“Section 2a of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects our freedom of conscience and religion,” she continued. “That means we have the right to hold our own beliefs and convictions and [are] not to be compelled to speak words that do not reflect them…

“True reconciliation should bring Albertans together, not reinforce division, promote victimhood or assign intergenerational guilt.”