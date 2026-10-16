Source: X (Mark Carney/Danielle Smith)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney of ignoring the damage caused by Trudeau-era immigration policies, despite both leaders previously championing population growth before warning Canada was admitting too many newcomers.

Smith fired back Thursday after Carney endorsed the “No to the Nine” campaign ahead of Alberta’s October 19 referendum.

“The Prime Minister and I have found common ground on many things over the last 18 months,” Smith wrote on X. “However, it appears that he has yet to fully understand just how damaging the open-border policies of his predecessor were.”

As previously reported by Juno News, Carney urged Albertans to reject nine policy proposals covering immigration, public services and constitutional reforms.

“It’s hard to think of a worse time to have a referendum, or a better time for the province,” Carney told supporters in Calgary.

“We do not need to have a referendum to make progress on taking control of immigration,” he added during a RedFM interview.