Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney has expanded his fight against Alberta separation, backing a campaign to defeat nine of Premier Danielle Smith’s referendum proposals just days before Albertans head to the polls.

Speaking in Calgary on Thursday, Carney urged voters to reject ballot questions covering immigration, social services and constitutional reforms, marking his first public endorsement of the “No to the Nine” campaign.

The Prime Minister visited Cinnamon Indian Cuisine & Bar in northeast Calgary, where he met supporters and encouraged them to vote in the October 19 referendum.

“It’s hard to think of a worse time to have a referendum, or a better time for the province,” Carney said.

He later repeated his message to supporters of Public Interest Alberta, another group opposing the nine questions, urging them to vote “no to the nine.”