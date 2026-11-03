Source: X (Mark Carney)

From years of immigration restraint to renewed population growth in less than two months.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is already thinking about when Canada might be able to start growing its population again, even as just a few weeks ago he warned that immigration was putting pressure on housing and needed to be restrained.

However, fresh polling indicates that immigration is still an issue for Canadians — including those who have themselves immigrated to Canada.

An Environics Institute survey, released October 26, 2026, found 48 per cent believed immigration levels were too high, down from 58 per cent in 2024.

But the numbers were even more telling when asked about the integration of newcomers.