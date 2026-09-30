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Juno News

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Gareth Llewellyn's avatar
Gareth Llewellyn
Sep 30

The unwritten rule: Anything that goes against Canadians' interests, the Weasel will propose.

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TLF
Oct 1

A psychiatric evaluation needs to be done on Canada’s super banker.

His every decision is wrongly affecting this country.

We were warned by many who had dealings with our little man servant but Canadians didn’t listen.

He’s very “European “ self admittedly.

Maybe to use an English term he is a “Super Wanker” rather than banker.

Either way he is, as warned by past associates a complete disaster.

Bad choice liberal Canada.

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