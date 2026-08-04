Source: X (Tablesalt)

An Islamic call to prayer will once again be broadcast over loudspeakers in Regina after police approved a new permit for a local mosque that suspended the practice amid controversy earlier this summer.

Regina City Jamia Masjid announced Friday that the Regina Police Service approved its application to broadcast the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, through rooftop speakers every Friday before midday prayers.

The amplified call will last roughly two to three minutes.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Regina Police Service, the Mayor and City Council of Regina, local churches, faith leaders, and religious organizations who supported freedom of religion and mutual respect in our community,” the mosque said in a statement.

The approval marks the latest turn in a controversy that erupted after the mosque broadcast its first outdoor call to prayer in June under a temporary permit issued through Regina’s noise rules.