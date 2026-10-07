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CLo's avatar
CLo
Oct 7

Sounds like Mr Ghafouri is a donor to the Liberal Party. This means he can do whatever he wants apparently.... Just another reason I hope my fellow Albertans vote to dump the reeking sewage baggage of Kanada.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 8Edited

Which begs the question .... (As per usual).

What are the Lieberals afraid of? (Other than answering any questions of concern to Canadians)

The answer of course is reasonably obvious.

They are afraid of the Canadian people.

They are afraid of being held accountable.

They are afraid of being held to a level of responsibility.

They are good though at protecting their own and sadly some of their own are not good people at all.

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