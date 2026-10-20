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Juno News

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
7d

By any metric, social or economic, Canada is a failed country, authoritarian and despotic.

During the past 12 years, every single roadblock to tyranny has been systematically removed by the current government. It seems that every other Bill rammed through Parliament further restricts freedom of speech. There is nothing meaningful left of our democracy.

Choosing who gets to be a journalist is simply solidifying the transition. This is right up there and a close cousin to the current unstated law that it is impossible for a Liberal politician to commit a crime.

They have already demonstrated their tyrannical power by freezing bank accounts. Where were the Canadian pitchforks in response to that horror? All that's left of that crime is the foregone conclusion by the Liberal Supreme Court that Trudeau's Emergency Act was legal. With the corollary decisions that Trudeau is innocent and Tamara and Chris are guilty - of public mischief worthy of a lengthy prison term. It's possible they may toss the pubic a bone and suspend the sentences - which would be meaningless - but don't count on it.

They continue to ignore the foreign, hostile agents, elected to our Parliament. Their tepid response of a Foreign Agent Registry is a hollow and empty shell. Meaningless. The treason within Parliament remains, unabated.

Our country's justice, education, civil service, immigration systems, and others, are run by the thousand appellate court judges and others installed by Trudeau. All of whom are pro criminal, anti American, pro Alphabet Victim list, and firm Liberal proponents of everything WOKE, DEI, or anti American.

Our PM, an avowed European - with passports to prove it, wants us to join the EU, as their 29th state. The EU is currently on fire, from end to end. Our PMs money and investments are all in the USA. Along with his kids.

Canada is getting exactly what it deserves.

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Ms Smith's avatar
Ms Smith
7d

No, the government has no business doing this. But that is where we are at in Canada - a failure in democracy. Thankfully there is Juno and Rebel and a host of great independent journalists out there. We can each individually decide who our dollars go to and who we listen to.

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