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Dakota Elliott's avatar
Dakota Elliott
Oct 7

We need to scrap this entire eugenic program. Either that, or we need to revive the death penalty. If the state has the power to administer death itself, then that logic should be extended to include its use in the punishment of heinous crimes. If we're unwilling to do so, then the government shouldn't wield this power at all.

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Ruth Bard's avatar
Ruth Bard
Oct 8

Killing people is NEVER the "right thing to do," whether they're old, ill, incapacitated, or not yet born. We have the technology to keep people safe and comfortable in all circumstances; what we lack is the political will.

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