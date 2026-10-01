Thursday, October 1, 2026

A new Fraser Institute study says federal spending on Indigenous programs nearly quadrupled over the past decade, rising from $10.3 billion in 2014-15 to $40.8 billion in 2024-25 after adjusting for inflation.

It also questions whether the massive increase has produced comparable improvements in living conditions, pointing to continuing problems with drinking water, housing, health services and financial transparency. Keep reading.

PM Carney is signalling that Canada could begin increasing immigration again, saying the system is now under control and that the question is when to pursue a “controlled increase” in population. The comments show that Carney’s earlier warnings that immigration had been “far too high” and that Ottawa had “lost control” of temporary foreign workers and international students meant very little. Keep reading.

Conservative housing critic Scott Aitchison has officially announced that he will resign his Parry Sound–Muskoka seat following the fall parliamentary session.

Aitchison, who has spent 30 years in public life and previously served as mayor of Huntsville, said he is leaving to explore “new opportunities” after seven years as an MP. Keep reading.

A new Financial Action Task Force assessment has given Canada a generally favourable review of its anti-money-laundering system while highlighting major gaps in prosecutions, convictions and the recovery of criminal proceeds. The report says professional money-laundering convictions do not reflect the scale of the threat and identifies weaknesses in suspicious-transaction reporting, oversight of high-risk businesses and the regulation of lawyers. Keep reading.

A new Abacus Data poll shows a sharp generational divide in Canadian voting intentions, with Conservatives leading among Gen Z voters aged 18 to 44 while the Liberals hold a substantial advantage among Canadians 60 and older. Keep reading.

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