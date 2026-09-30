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Juno News

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Ruth Bard's avatar
Ruth Bard
Oct 1

All that jacked-up spending, and now we have a "reconciliation" industry and still precious little truth. And far too many indigenous people still living in poverty and squalor. This needs to end.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
Oct 1

When are we going to see some sort of accountability for all the money we spent on the aboriginal? it would appear some of these people are living quite well and others are still living at the so-called poverty level. Who’s taking all the money? Where is it going? As far as I’m concerned until they deliver an open accounting of where all this money is going, they don’t get another cent.

From what I have read of the treatment of aboriginal populations around the world. Canada was not perfect but our leaders did the best under circumstances at the time. It seems the more they seem to want. Perhaps they should start helping themselves and taking responsibility for their own actions and those of their elders or lack there of.

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