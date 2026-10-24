Juno News

Juno News

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Anthony Frizzell's avatar
Anthony Frizzell
3d

The Libtards have stolen billions & billions of Canadians tax dollars causing the explosion of food bank usage but what's even more disgusting is all the goat fkg slime students & illegals using food banks as their grocery store which again is due to the anti-Canadian Libtards allowing these cult freaks into our country without any documentation or vetting, we want these traitors JAILED for treason..!!!

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Joan Anna Currie's avatar
Joan Anna Currie
3d

BC needs a conservative government. So does Canada.

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