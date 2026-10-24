B.C. Conservatives lead NDP in final polls ahead of election
The B.C. Conservatives are heading into Saturday’s provincial election with a five-point lead over David Eby’s NDP, according to a final Leger poll.
The Conservatives have 44 per cent support among decided voters, compared with 39 per cent for the NDP and 13 per cent for the Greens, amid concerns over affordability, healthcare and Eby’s snap election call. Keep reading.
NDP volunteer accused of directing voters outside B.C. polling station
A viral video shows a confrontation over allegations that an NDP volunteer brought a group of people to a B.C. polling station on a bus and encouraged them to vote for the party.
One person in the video claims roughly 30 to 40 people arrived without identification; the allegations have not been independently verified. Keep reading.
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“Are they going to kill us, Dad?” Langley shooting witness says B.C. is no longer safe
Surrey resident Sharry Grewal says his family remains traumatized after witnessing a suspected targeted killing in Langley, B.C., while dining out.
Grewal described fleeing after realizing the sound they first mistook for fireworks was gunfire and said he hopes the B.C. election brings safer streets and greater affordability. Keep reading.
“Are they going to kill us, Dad?”—Langley shooting witness says it’s no longer safe in BC
Canada’s food bank crisis explodes to record 2.35 million visits
Canadian food banks recorded 2.35 million visits in March 2026, an 8.7 per cent increase from the previous year and more than double the number recorded in 2019.
Children accounted for approximately one-third of visits, as Food Banks Canada warns that rising living costs are forcing more households to choose between groceries and rent. Keep reading.
The Libtards have stolen billions & billions of Canadians tax dollars causing the explosion of food bank usage but what's even more disgusting is all the goat fkg slime students & illegals using food banks as their grocery store which again is due to the anti-Canadian Libtards allowing these cult freaks into our country without any documentation or vetting, we want these traitors JAILED for treason..!!!
BC needs a conservative government. So does Canada.