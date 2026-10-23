Source: X (Lorne Doerkson/David Eby)

Premier David Eby’s snap-election gamble is facing a major test, with the BC Conservatives holding a five-point polling lead just days before Saturday’s vote, as frustration mounts over affordability, health care and the early election call.

A Leger poll released Thursday found 44 per cent of decided voters backing the BC Conservatives, compared with 39 per cent for the NDP and 13 per cent for the Greens.

The Conservatives have widened their lead from two to five points since Leger’s previous October poll. Six per cent of respondents remain undecided.

“The Conservatives enter Saturday’s election with a clearer lead, while declining voter uncertainty and greater vote certainty suggest limited room for further shifts in support,” Leger said.