India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, says Canada needs 15 million additional jobs — presumably from his country — over the next decade and ultimately a population of 100 million, with immigration expected to sustain the entirety of the population increase.

His comments come as Canadians face mass job losses, an affordability crisis, and a sustained and pronounced housing shortage. Meanwhile, PM Carney is musing about increasing immigration targets already, having only barely kept them down slightly for the past year. Keep reading.

In this op-ed, Sergio Karas notes that Canada has technically reduced temporary migration and lowered permanent resident targets following years of rapid population growth, but immigration levels remain historically high.

Karas argues that lasting reform requires tying admissions to housing, jobs, infrastructure and public services rather than treating population growth as a substitute for economic reform. Keep reading.

BC NDP Leader David Eby confirmed his family uses taxpayer-subsidized $10-a-day daycare, despite his $227,000 salary and his wife being a doctor.

The arrangement has drawn criticism as many families struggle to find affordable childcare and the provincial government freezes new providers for three years. Keep reading.

BC Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson says he would prevent future premiers from scheduling provincial elections that overlap with municipal voting in response to Eby’s snap election call, which many have called a slap in the face to municipal leaders across the province.

As it stands, provincial advance voting now overlaps with the municipal election day and is expected to cost taxpayers roughly $80 million — on top of creating widespread confusion for voters. Keep reading.

The federal government has been ordered to pay passport clerk Michelle Tati $5,000 after she was suspended for four months when her request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was denied. Tati, an evangelical Christian, said she believed she needed God’s approval before receiving a vaccine, and this belief was genuine. Keep reading.

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