Juno News

Juno News

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TLF's avatar
TLF
Oct 15Edited

No thank you.

We have enough scammers, beach poopers, human traffickers, gold heisters, garbage dumpers, murderers on our roads, toe jam in our food,general malaise and fatigue from their lack of hygiene and manners. Let alone stealing jobs and creating confusion because nobody can understand them.

Pound sand Carney!

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Colonel
Oct 15

What is with this love for India and immigrants? We don't need immigrants from 3rd world nations, we need immigrants from 1st world nations! Why doesn't the government promote births from Canadians by promoting child birth, rather than more 3rd worlders, incompatible cultures should not be allowed in Canada, we are Christian not Hindu or Muslim!!

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