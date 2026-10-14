Source: CPAC (screenshot)

India’s top diplomat says Canada needs 15 million more jobs and 100 million people as Canadians face job losses and Prime Minister Mark Carney floats a future immigration increase.

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik made his latest remarks during an October 9 CPAC interview, linking Canada’s workforce needs to Carney’s anticipated $1-trillion investment push.

“Canada is a country of 42 million people,” Patnaik said, before claiming its workforce is shrinking by between 186,000 and 200,000 workers annually.