Source: X (Danielle Smith)

Albertans backed all five immigration proposals in Monday’s referendum but were far more divided over constitutional reforms, with eight of nine proposals leading in preliminary results.

On Question 10, the independence question, approximately 75.5 per cent chose to remain in Canada rather than begin the process toward a future binding referendum on separation.

Premier Danielle Smith had urged Albertans to support Questions 1 through 9 while choosing the remain-in-Canada option on Question 10.

“Voting yes to questions one through nine is how we send a message to Ottawa that provinces need more autonomy and respect if Canada is going to be stronger and unified,” Smith said in an October 14 video statement.