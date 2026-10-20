Source: X (Mark Carney)

Alberta separatists managed to rally nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of voters to their independence cause in the Alberta referendum, though they were ultimately defeated on voting day, prompting Premier Danielle Smith to thank Albertans for backing Confederation.

“I’m very pleased to see the initial results from Elections Alberta show widespread support for remaining in Canada,” Smith said in a statement.

“Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada. Thank you to all Albertans who took time to vote on these critically important referendum questions.”

Unofficial results showed 76 per cent voted to remain in Confederation, compared with 24 per cent who supported beginning the separation process. Official results are scheduled for October 29.