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Former Canadian intelligence officer Phil Gurski says Ottawa should use part of its proposed $6-billion boost to Canada’s spy agency to build a foreign intelligence service capable of spying on allies, including the United States.

“That’s a chunk of cash that could be used to create this foreign intelligence wing within CSIS,” Gurski told Canadaland.

Budget 2026 proposes $6 billion over 10 years starting in 2027–28 to expand the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. Ottawa says the funding would help Canada rely less on foreign partners. The budget sets no amount aside for a foreign intelligence wing.

CSIS can already investigate threats to Canada’s security overseas. That authority to collect intelligence on the capabilities and intentions of foreign governments is exercised from within the country.