Source: Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Gallery (Eric Chaput, Combat Camera)

Canada’s 2026 budget proposes billions of dollars for intelligence operations and military capabilities while deepening defence ties with Europe.

The spending plan also outlines expanded biometric screening and information sharing at home. Some commitments use existing funding, while others leave Canada’s eventual costs or the scope of new capabilities unspecified.

Here are some of the key measures:

CSIS gets $6 billion

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service would receive $6 billion over 10 years, starting in 2027–28, followed by $579.5 million in ongoing annual funding.

The government says the money would expand the agency’s capabilities and presence, including engagement with Canadians in their communities. It would also strengthen international security relationships and reduce dependence on foreign partners.

The budget does not specify the surveillance technologies or collection methods the expansion would support.