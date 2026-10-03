Ford says declining TFW population is “the worst” for the economy
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says sending temporary foreign workers home when their visas expire is “the craziest thing” he has ever heard, arguing that Canada needs more workers to fill jobs and keep businesses operating.
He continued, calling any level of population decline “dangerous” for the economy and backed giving provinces more control over immigration.
“… The feds bring in people. We train them up, and we’ve had this discussion with all the premiers and the prime minister at the table, and we’re all in 100 per cent agreement,” he said. Keep reading.
True North Nation in Calgary is now just one week away!
With a stellar lineup including Danielle Smith and Tamara Lich, you won’t want to miss it. Lunch, coffee, and free parking is all included! You can buy your tickets here.
Juno will be there with a booth, please come by and say hi!
Muslim American politicians descend on Markham
Muslim American politicians and political organizers are set to visit Markham for a convention focused on helping Muslim candidates in Canada win their elections.
The “From the Masjid to City Hall” panel is being organized by the Universal Muslim Association of America. The gathering comes amid a broader push by the organization to increase Muslim political representation, including ambitions to field 100 Shia candidates in the 2028 U.S. elections, but these ambitions apparently don’t stop at the boarder. Keep reading.
There must have been a bargain sale on almost every political leader in Canada because they appear to have all been bought and paid for and now they all sing from same song sheet. Treason is the agenda and selling out Canada to a foreign invasion is the game plan. Traditional political labels mean nothing anymore. The undermining of traditional Canadian values is what's happening and it will be replaced with values leading to the destruction of our country. Look at what's happening in France and Great Britain right now. That will be Canada's fate soon enough.
The liberal is coming out of him again...this is who he really is...probably takes money from the liberal party to spew their poison