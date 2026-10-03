Juno News

Juno News

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Fred W.'s avatar
Fred W.
Oct 3

There must have been a bargain sale on almost every political leader in Canada because they appear to have all been bought and paid for and now they all sing from same song sheet. Treason is the agenda and selling out Canada to a foreign invasion is the game plan. Traditional political labels mean nothing anymore. The undermining of traditional Canadian values is what's happening and it will be replaced with values leading to the destruction of our country. Look at what's happening in France and Great Britain right now. That will be Canada's fate soon enough.

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al
Oct 3

The liberal is coming out of him again...this is who he really is...probably takes money from the liberal party to spew their poison

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