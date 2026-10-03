Saturday, October 3, 2026

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says sending temporary foreign workers home when their visas expire is “the craziest thing” he has ever heard, arguing that Canada needs more workers to fill jobs and keep businesses operating.

He continued, calling any level of population decline “dangerous” for the economy and backed giving provinces more control over immigration.

“… The feds bring in people. We train them up, and we’ve had this discussion with all the premiers and the prime minister at the table, and we’re all in 100 per cent agreement,” he said. Keep reading.

True North Nation in Calgary is now just one week away!

With a stellar lineup including Danielle Smith and Tamara Lich, you won’t want to miss it. Lunch, coffee, and free parking is all included! You can buy your tickets here.

Juno will be there with a booth, please come by and say hi!

Get Your Tickets!

Muslim American politicians and political organizers are set to visit Markham for a convention focused on helping Muslim candidates in Canada win their elections.

The “From the Masjid to City Hall” panel is being organized by the Universal Muslim Association of America. The gathering comes amid a broader push by the organization to increase Muslim political representation, including ambitions to field 100 Shia candidates in the 2028 U.S. elections, but these ambitions apparently don’t stop at the boarder. Keep reading.

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