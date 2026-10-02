Juno News

Juno News

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J. Meyer's avatar
J. Meyer
Oct 3

A decline in TFWs and housing costs would trigger an increase in productivity and real wages plus a decline in debt and real estate inflation which certainly would be a disaster for "the economy" Ford pays attention to: the welfare of speculators, the finance cult and cheap labour employers. The real economy and the welfare of Canadians are not on his radar.

So yes let's stop mass immigration and invest in Canadians and watch poor Ford cry into his empty campaign coffers.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 3Edited

"Ontario Premier Doug Ford said sending economic migrants back home is “the craziest” thing he’s ever heard and the “worst thing” for the economy."

Pictured top of article.

Poster child for one of the CRAZIEST THINGS I have ever unfortunately had to hear almost daily.

Why oh why can't anybody get this buffoon to simply STFU?

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