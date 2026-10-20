Juno News

Juno News

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
7d

What a disgusting person! He actually put his children in a $10.00/day daycare, that was meant for BC parents who needed help! What kind of “leader “ would do that? Did he and his wife decide this was the best way for them to save money, so they could continue with their lifestyle?? Sneaky, greedy, people!!! Disgusting!

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Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
7dEdited

I cannot understand why he is not well-known as Dweeby, a name that suits him to a T. This Dweeby character, not even a real BC'er, is the worst kind of villain: he tries to act all calm and quiet, while pulling the rug out from under us here in BC. His "leadership" has ruined this economy, and contributed total chaos to our culture with all his secret deals.

We need him GONE NOW!

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