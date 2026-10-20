BC NDP leader David Eby invoked the deaths of four Canadian soldiers in a fire at CFB Wainwright to call for national unity and criticize Conservatives over Alberta separatism.

His remarks came days before B.C.’s provincial election, drawing accusations that he was using a national tragedy to attack his political opponents. Keep reading.

B.C. Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson condemned Eby for invoking the deaths of four soldiers and reaffirmed the Conservatives’ commitment to a united Canada.

Doerkson called the remarks “absolutely disgusting,” insisting his party supports a strong and united country and accusing Eby of using the tragedy as a political distraction. Keep reading.

More than 1.35 million Albertans cast advance or special ballots before yesterday’s referendum, representing 43 per cent of eligible voters, according to Elections Alberta figures.

The turnout exceeded the number of advance and special ballots cast ahead of the 2023 provincial election, underscoring the high stakes surrounding the province’s referendum questions. Keep reading.

Prediction market Polymarket put the chances of Alberta voting for independence at just one to two per cent on referendum day.

This data is brought to you in partnership with Polymarket.

Its estimates had generally trended downward as the vote approached, suggesting those making predictions saw separation as unlikely despite the intense political debate. Keep reading.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation urged Albertans to support abolishing the Senate before the vote, arguing the unelected chamber has cost taxpayers more than $1 billion over the past decade.

Advocates also pointed to Alberta’s six Senate seats compared with twenty-four each for Ontario and Quebec, while critics questioned the chamber’s expenses, representation and appointment process. Keep reading.

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