Source: X (Cole Hogan)

Today, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby took it upon himself to invoke the deaths of four fallen Canadian soldiers who passed away in a tragic fire at the Wainwright military base, all to attack Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson over supposed separatism and national unity just days before the provincial election.

“Today, as Canadians, as we all are in mourning about the loss of lives of our true heroes,” Eby said, referring to soldiers killed during a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alberta.

He then connected their sacrifice to his call for national unity.

“What we can do for them is to stand up for a united Canada, stand up for our country,” Eby said.