B.C. NDP Leader David Eby refused to answer Juno News’ questions after accusing Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson of hiding from the media.

Reporter Clayton DeMaine attempted to question Eby about his candidates Amber Dunrose and Christine Boyle’s “Defund the Police” positions. This was apparently too much for Eby, who was quick to flee the scene. Keep reading.

B.C. Conservative candidate Harman Bhangu says interim leader Lorne Doerkson is the right person to lead the party into the provincial election.

In an interview with Juno News, Bhangu also discussed healthcare, transit and his commitment to defeating the NDP after years of campaigning to rebuild the Conservatives. Keep reading.

As it stands, Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson is currently the favourite to win the Premiership, sitting comfortably at 89 per cent confidence, according to data provided by Polymarket, while David Eby lags far behind, securing just 11 per cent confidence at the time of writing.

This data is brought to you in partnership with Polymarket.

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the federal government’s appeal of rulings that found its use of the Emergencies Act during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court also agreed to hear cross-appeals from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation, leaving the legal battle over the government’s response to the protests unresolved. Keep reading.

Leaders from Ontario’s two major teachers’ unions are scheduled to speak at Toronto’s Red October socialist conference, which includes sessions on anti-capitalism, revolutionary organizing and opposing the political right.

The event’s other participants include activists linked to groups associated with France’s youth riots, which caused extensive damage across the country. Keep reading.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it uncovered an alleged visa fraud scheme involving 243 visitor visa applications for 209 Bangladeshi nationals, using allegedly false documents and statements about Canadian hosts.

Five people face charges, and an arrest warrant has been issued for one suspect believed to be in Bangladesh. Keep reading.

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