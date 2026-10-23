Juno News

Juno News

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Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
4d

Re immigrants. No matter how many laws are written , people will try and find ways to circumvent. Such is human nature!

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Ruth Burns's avatar
Ruth Burns
4d

Please realize that BC Conservatives are NOT truly conservative. (A few candidates likely are but not most.). I am supporting OneBC who have a platform much more aligned with righteousness.

For example, Lorne Doerkson was on CHEK and said that abortion is "a women's choice"! Shameful! Dallas Brodie is seeking some limits to abortion.

I subscribe to Juno News! I appreciate almost all your news coverage!

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