Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Court filings reveal that temporary foreign workers made up as much as 83 per cent of the staff at one Eastern Ontario Tim Hortons, with several other locations also heavily dependent on over 50% migrant labour.

The figures emerged as the operator of six now-bankrupt Tim Hortons restaurants blamed federal restrictions on the Temporary Foreign Worker Program for contributing to its financial problems. The revelations come amid broader scrutiny of Tim Hortons’ use of foreign workers and its previous lobbying for expanded access to the program. Keep reading.

Conservative MP Scott Aitchison reportedly plans to leave Parliament by the end of 2026, having informed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of his decision last week. Aitchison, who represents Parry Sound–Muskoka and serves as the party’s housing critic, has been a prominent Conservative voice on housing affordability and home construction. His departure will trigger a federal byelection and leave the Conservatives looking for a new housing critic. Keep reading.

B.C. Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson confirmed that his party will repeal the province’s SOGI curriculum and the highly contentious Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) — which is currently putting billions in real estate at risk — if elected. Keep reading.

Doerkson told Juno News that conservative values will remain central to the party’s platform, despite concerns that the influx of former caucus members could shift its direction. He also confirmed that the Conservatives have held discussions with OneBC about potentially avoiding competition in some ridings, although he said nothing formal has been finalized. Keep reading.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay is warning that Ottawa’s exploration of biometric screening at domestic airport security checkpoints could raise significant privacy and Charter concerns. Carpay argues that facial scans and fingerprints are fundamentally different from showing a passport or driver’s licence because biometric identifiers cannot be changed if they are compromised and could potentially be used for purposes beyond airport security. Keep reading.

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