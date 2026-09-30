Juno News

Juno News

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wanderer
Sep 30

Tim Hortons is disgusting. They push govt to hire tfw for their own business' profit! They are not canadian, they could care less about hiring canadian workers. Their food and coffee is crap! Shame on anyone who goes there!

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Trevor Marr's avatar
Trevor Marr
Sep 30

In my Canada, the majority must include people born in Canada.

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